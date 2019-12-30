TODAY 12.30
Returning Student Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Area high school students can meet current college students to discuss college. Free lunch.
Kids Movie Afternoon — 12:30-3:30 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. Holiday Christmas movie. Popcorn and snacks provided.
TUESDAY 12.31
New Year’s Eve Masquerade — 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. DJ, giveaways and champagne. 21 and older. No cover charge. VIP admission: $20. Info: info@etsibravo.com.
Roarin’ 20s New Year Party — 9 p.m., The Devil’s Toboggan, 517 S. Main St., Troy. Live music.
Countdown 2020 — 9 p.m., John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Dash, Willy Jay Tracy and The Sultry Swines performing. $7 cover charge. 21 and older.
New Year’s Eve Game Night — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Safari Pearl Comics, 660 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
Best Western New Year’s Eve Dance — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. The Senders performing. Cost: $20.
WEDNESDAY 1.1 / NEW YEAR’S DAY
New Year’s Day Yoga — 10-11:30 a.m., Moscow Kula Yoga, 206 S. Main St., Moscow. Led by Lauren Keeney. Suggested donation: $15.