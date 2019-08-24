SATURDAY 8.24
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Entertainment, local produce, baked goods, food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Fun with Food: CALS Summer of Science — 9 a.m. to noon, Moscow Farmers Market, Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Nutrition expert Annie Roe will focus on what people eat and how food affects their bodies. Ages 5-11. Free. Register online.
Multi-author book signing — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Book People of Moscow. 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Authors are Al Halsey, Brian Knight, Dave Ackley, Guy Worthey, Janet Richards, Mark Ready, Nate Barham and Sanan Kolva. For more information, go to bit.ly/2KXizSO.
Free community yoga — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow.
Hatley Ranch History — 2-7:30 p.m., Hatley Ranch, Pony Club Road, Deary. Presented by the Appaloosa Horse Museum and Heritage Center and the Palouse Backcountry Horsemen. Wagon ride tours and dinner at Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen. Cost is $65 per person. For reservations, all (208) 882-5578, ext. 279.
Yoga in the Cedars — 3:30-4:45 p.m., Idlers Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idlers Rest Road, Moscow. Back to school recharge. All ages and levels welcome. Cost is a $10 donation.
“An evening at the Depot” — 6 p.m., Washington, Idaho and Montana Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. Sponsored by the Potlatch Historical Society, the Return to Riverside Festival and the Washington, Idaho and Montana Railway History Preservation Group. Presenting oral histories, music and no-host bar. Free.
“Captain Marvel” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.
SUNDAY 8.25
“Be Natural: the Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache” — 4:15-7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Film by Pamela B. Green about pioneer filmmaker. Admission is $7.
The Turbos — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Live performance. High energy, alt-rock quartet based in Columbus. No cover charge.
MONDAY 8.26
Beetle Box — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Beetle Box is an experimental composer, keyboardist and solo artist. Live performance. Admission is $5.
“The Audience” — 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. National Theatre Live. Queen Elizabeth II meets with prime ministers. Tickets are $12.