TODAY 10.21
Discussion on Brexit — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Craig Parsons from University of Oregon and Todd Butler from WSU will discuss what will happen without the U.K. reaching a deal. Free.
Safe Sleep Training — 2-3:30 p.m., Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow. Training about safe sleep practices for infants. Presented by Kathleen Webb and Liz Montgomery of Inland Northwest SIDS/SUID Foundation. Free. Register: Gritman Education Department (208) 883-2232 or education@gritman.org.
Moscow Welcome Table — 5 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. Moscow. Dinner is free. A second seating will begin at 6:30 p.m. Reservations: (208) 298-9020.
ABC’s of Safe Sleep — 6 p.m., Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow. Training led by Ada County Paramedic Bart Buckendorf. Free. Register: Gritman Education Department (208) 883-2232 or education@gritman.org.
Author Book Talk and Signing — 6:30 p.m., Palouse Library, E. 120 Main, Palouse. Julie Kibler, author of “Calling Me Home” and “Home for Errign and Outcast Girls,” speaking. Refreshments provided.
“The Human Element” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Documentary on climate change. Sponsored by the UUCP Environmental Task Force and the Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition. Free.
TUESDAY 10.22
Coffee with a Cop — 10-11 a.m., Good Samaritan Society Fairview Village Estates, 403 Samaritan Lane, Moscow. City of Moscow Police Officers and representatives from Latah County Sheriff’s Office attending.
Presentation on Potlatch History and Future — 12:30 p.m., Whitewater Room, Idaho Commons, University of Idaho campus, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Presented by UI professor Diane Kelly-Riley, UI library assistant and Gary Strong from Potlatch Historical Society. Presentation will share work from the Company Town Legacy Project. Free.
Pullman Depot Heritage Center Program — 1:30 p.m., Pullman Senior Center, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Presented by Linda Hackbarth. Discussion on history and plans for the center’s future.
Free Speech vs. Hate Speech — 7 p.m., City Council Chamber, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Public forum hosted by Moscow Human Rights Commission. Discussion led by University of Idaho professor Katie Blevens examining the line between free speech and hate speech.
“Go Solar” Workshop — 7 p.m., Fiske Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Brian Ogle of Home and Ranch Solar presenting. Hosted by the Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition. Free.
“Invisibles” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. French Film Festival closing reception begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission:$5, or $10 for all four films included in festival. Free for WSU and UI students.
Halloween Ball — 7-10 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Lessons by the Palouse Dance Society, followed by dance. Costumes are encouraged. Admission: $5.
WEDNESDAY 10.23
Soup’s On! — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Fundraiser hosted by Latah Recovery Center. Featuring soups from 11 local restaurants. Tickets: $20; bit.ly/2mp5xFs.
“Climate Change and the Future of Energy” — 3:30 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Ken Salazar, speaking. Free and open to the public. Info: uidaho.edu/law/news/bellwood.
“Composting for Soil Health” — 5:30 p.m., Genesee Community Library, 140 E Walnut Ave., Genesee. Program on outdoor composting and vermicomposting. Presented by UI Extension Educator Iris Mayes. Free and open to the public.
Moscow City Council Candidate Forum — 7-9 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Participating candidates: Kelsey Berends, Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, Brandon Mitchell, James Urquidez and Anne Zabala. Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Moscow. Moderated by University of Idaho College of Law professor Richard Seamon.