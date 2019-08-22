TODAY 8.22
“Chiho Aoshima: City Glow” — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU campus, Pullman. Free.
League of Women Voters informal session — Noon to 1:30 p.m., Fiske Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Mocow. Session to focus on Medicaid work requirements waivers. For more information, contact Mary Bostick at (208) 596-0677.
Palouse Community Blood Drive — Noon to 6 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 220 Main St., Palouse. Schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org with sponsor code palouse, or call Charlotte Omoto at (509) 878-1363.
FRIDAY 8.23
“Crossroads: Changes in Rural America” — 5-7 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Opening reception. Introduction of exhibit, light refreshments and live music. Free.
“The Pillowman” — 7:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by Moscow Art Theatre (Too). Live performance. Written by Martin McDonagh, directed by Ricky Kimball. Admission is $10.
SATURDAY 8.24
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Fun with Food: CALS Summer of Science — 9 a.m. to noon, Moscow Farmers Market, Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Nutrition expert Annie Roe will focus on what people eat and how food affects their bodies. Ages 5-11. Free. Register on site.
Multi-author Book Signing — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Book People of Moscow. 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Authors Al Halsey, Brian Knight, Dave Ackley, Guy Worthey, Janet Richards, Mark Ready, Nate Barham and Sanan Kolva will be available for signings. For more information, go to this shortened link: bit.ly/2KXizSO.
Free Community Yoga — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow.
Hatley Ranch History — 2-7:30 p.m., Hatley Ranch, Pony Club Road, Deary. Presented by the Appaloosa Horse Museum and Heritage Center and the Palouse Backcountry Horsemen. Wagon ride tours and dinner at Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen. Cost is $65 per person. Reservations can be made by calling (208) 882-5578, ext. 279.
Yoga in the Cedars — 3:30-4:45 p.m., Idlers Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idlers Rest Road, Moscow. All ages and levels welcome. Cost is a $10 donation.
“An evening at the Depot” — 6 p.m., Washington, Idaho and Montana Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. Sponsored by the Potlatch Historical Society, the Return to Riverside Festival and the Washington, Idaho and Montana Railway History Preservation Group. Oral histories, music and no-host bar. Free.
“Captain Marvel” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.