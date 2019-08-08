TODAY 8.8
Summer Reading: Constellations — 10:30 a.m., Troy Community Library, 402 S. Main St., Troy. Learn about constellations and complete a constellation craft.
Sip and Savor — 6-8 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Four-course meal and Huston Vineyards wines. Vineyard representatives will be available for questions. $55.
Open Jazz Jam — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Free.
Vintage Swing Dancing — 8-11:30 p.m., Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Swing Devils of the Palouse. Lessons are 8-9 p.m., followed by open floor. $5.
“Aladdin” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.
FRIDAY 8.9
Mayor’s Golf Tournament — 8 a.m., UI Golf Course, 1215 Nez Perce Drive, Moscow. For more information, call Moscow Parks and Recreation Department at (208) 883-7084.
Blood Drive — 12:30-6 p.m., Pullman Fire Station No. 2, 55 NW Terre View Drive, Pullman. Hosted by Kamiak PTA. Sign up at vitalant.org or by emailing kamiakpta@gmail.com.
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 4-6:30 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Hosted by PCEI and Colter’s Creek Vineyard and Winery. Live music by The Range Benders. Family friendly.
Palouse Music Festival — 5-9 p.m., Paradise Ridge Challenge, 1127 Paradise Ridge Road, Moscow. Enjoy music and food. Family friendly.
Bill Lavoie — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Free live music.
SATURDAY 8.10
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more.
Genesee Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative, 117 Chestnut St., Genesee. Sponsored by the Genesee Civic Association. Sales at more than 20 locations in Genesee area.
Garage Sale Fundraiser — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., lower level garage, City Hall, 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman Senior Center. Romance novels, fabric and sewing patterns, kids and adult clothes, household goods, and outdoor and camping items available for purchase.
Appy Fest — 10 a.m., Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Enjoy guided rides and yard sale.
Aerial Adventure Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruegel Park, 705 SE Dilke St., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman Police Department. Celebrates National Model Aviation Day with a drone obstacle course, drone races and RC aircraft flights. PPD will fly their fleet of drones. Free and open to the public.
Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pullman Fire Station No. 2, 55 NW Terre View Drive, Pullman. Hosted by Kamiak PTA. Sign up at vitalant.org or by emailingkamiakpta@gmail.com.
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Repair books, textiles, furniture, small household appliances, toys and other items. No guarantee items will be properly repaired. Attendees take items at their own risk.