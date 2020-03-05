TODAY 3.5
Lunch-Break Lit — 12:05-12:50 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Adult and teen library program. Reading of short stories. Brown bag meals encouraged.
“Seeking Suffrage: The Idaho Story” — 7 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. University of Idaho historians Rebecca Scofield and Katherine G. Aiken presenting. Free.
One World Music — 7 p.m., One World Music, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Rhonda Funk performing country. $3-5 suggested donation.
FRIDAY 3.6
“College Behind Bars” — 3-6 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Documentary by Lynn Novick on the Bard Prison Initiative, a college education program for people in prison. WSU clinical professor Anna Plemons will offer keynote address and answer questions.
CatVideoFest — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Compilation reel of cat videos. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Humane Society of the Palouse. Also playing Saturday and Sunday.
Irish Dance Performance — 7-8:30 p.m., Nuart Theatre, 516 S. Main St., Moscow. Traditional Irish performance featuring more than 40 local dancers and Spokane Irish band Floating Crowbar. Tickets: bit.ly/38jAm0j and at the door. Cost: $10/adults, $8/seniors, $7/students and $5/children.
Live Music — 7-9 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. The Chelseas performing bluegrass and upbeat folk.
SATURDAY 3.7
Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Baked items, crafts, knit items, produce, frozen local meats and more.
Benefit Bowling Tournament — 11 a.m. Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Benefitting Whitman County Humane Society and NW Cancer Foundation of Hope. Two-person teams, six games, Scotch style, nine-pin no-tap format. Register: at Zeppoz, or call Ron and Heather Morgan at (208) 310-1737 or email htrmorgan@outlook.com. Cost: $50/team. Info: bit.ly/327ENtE.
Free Community Yoga Class — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow.
Company Town Legacy Discussion —1 p.m., Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. University of Idaho English professor Diane Kelly-Riley and a group of undergraduate students will showcase new digital projects. Free. Info: (208) 875-1036 or potlatch@latahlibrary.org.
“My Neighbor Tototo” — 2-4 p.m. Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St., Palouse. Movie matinee, animated film by Studio Ghibli. Free.
Palouse Choral Society Chamber Choir Performance — 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.Cost: $20/general admission, $8/students and free/children six to 12. Tickets: bit.ly/38r7HYb.
Game Feed Potluck and Auction — 6 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Potluck dinner. Entertainment by Moscow High School choir. Silent and live auctions. Family friendly.