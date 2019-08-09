TODAY 8.9
Blood Drive — 12:30-6 p.m., Pullman Fire Station No. 2, 55 NW Terre View Drive, Pullman. Hosted by Kamiak PTA. Sign up at vitalant.org or by emailing kamiakpta@gmail.com.
Pubbin on the Patio — 4-6:30 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Hosted by PCEI and Colter’s Creek Vineyard and Winery. Live music by the Range Benders. Family friendly and free.
Palouse Music Festival — 5-9 p.m., Paradise Ridge Challenge, 1127 Paradise Ridge Road, Moscow. Enjoy music and food. Family friendly.
Bill Lavoie — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Free live music.
SATURDAY 8.10
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more.
Genesee Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative, 117 Chestnut St., Genesee. Sponsored by the Genesee Civic Association. Yard sales at more than 20 locations in Genesee area.
Garage Sale Fundraiser — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., lower level garage, City Hall, 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman Senior Center. Romance novels, fabric and sewing patterns, kids and adult clothes, household goods, and outdoor and camping items available for purchase.
Appy Fest — 10 a.m., Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Enjoy guided rides and yard sale.
Aerial Adventure Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruegel Park, 705 SE Dilke St., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman Police Department. Celebrates National Model Aviation Day. Drone obstacle course, drone races, RC aircraft flights. PPD will fly their fleet of drones. Free and open to the public.
Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pullman Fire Station No. 2, 55 NW Terre View Drive, Pullman. Hosted by Kamiak PTA. Sign up at vitalant.org or by emailing kamiakpta@gmail.com.
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Repair books, textiles, furniture, small household appliances, toys and other items. No guarantee items will be properly repaired. Attendees bring items at their own risk.
Sunny Sweeney — 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Tickets are $15 at brownpapertickets.com or $20 at the door.
SUNDAY 8.11
Western Lifestyles Exhibit — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
Palouse Music Festival — 2-7 p.m., Paradise Ridge Challenge, 1127 Paradise Ridge Road, Moscow. Enjoy music and food. Family friendly.
Community Meal — 4-6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Hosted by Food Not Bombs of the Palouse. Vegan/vegetarian meal. Help cook starting at 2 p.m.