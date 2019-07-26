TODAY 7.26
Library in the Park — 11:30 a.m., Lena Whitmore Park, 125 S. Cleveland St., Moscow. Free summer lunch program with a storytime and STEAM activity.
“A … My Name is Still Alice” — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, WSU campus, Pullman. Presented by WSU School of Music. A musical exploration of contemporary women. Tickets: $10 for students and senior citizens, $15 general admission.
“Yesterday” — 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: $7.
Comedy Night — 8-11 p.m., Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Comedians Jared Chastain, Ella Tudor, Corey Leisy, Hannah Smith and Sole Farr performing. Cost: $10.
SATURDAY 7.27
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more.
Palouse Music Festival — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hayton-Greene Park, Palouse. Tickets $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-16, children younger than 6 free. Paul Smith, Cherry Sisters Revival, Palouse Forro Experience, Dan Maher, Heather and the Soul Motions, Sesitshaya Marimbas, and Blue Highway to perform live.
Late July Fest — 4-10 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Moscow Brewing Co., Hunga Dunga, Shattuck Brewing and Hardware Brewing Co. will offer 4-oz. pours of seasonal releases. Mad Greek and Open Range offering dinner. Music by Pork Fat Shim and the Christy Project 6-8 p.m., and Borderline Blues 8-10 p.m. General entry is free. Beer garden tickets are $15. Tickets available at Moscow Brewing Co. More info available at latejulyfest@gmail.com or (208) 310-1122.
SUNDAY 7.28
Latah County Historical Society’s Ice Cream Social — 1-4 p.m., McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Free.
“Harvey” — 2 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Benefit reading for 1912 Center’s second floor renovation. Tickets: $25. Info: (208) 669-2249.