TODAY 2.14
Pullman League of Women Voters Turns 70 — 3-4:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cake and coffee provided.
Anti-Valentine’s Day Event — 4 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Champagne, group plates and pitcher specials. Singles, couples and groups welcome.
Valentine’s Day Planetarium Show — 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check only.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 210 S. Main St., Moscow. Pick Axe Bluegrass performing. No cover. All ages.
SATURDAY 2.15
Pullman Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Handmade crafts, foods and seasonal produce. Every third Saturday through April.
Sweetheart Skate Night — 3-7 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center Gym, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Two-hour sessions: 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Cost: $7/admission and skate rental; $5/admission without skate rental.
Puppy Love — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Zelda’s Pet Grooming, 360 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Fundraiser for Saving for a Storm, a nonprofit that helps animals in need. Tickets: $10.
SUNDAY 2.16
“Taste of Nepal” — 5-7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Dance performances, live music by Nabin Chettri. Presented by Nepali Student’s Association-University of Idaho and NSA-Washington State University. Cost: $12/students, $15/general public and free/children 5 and younger not requiring seat.