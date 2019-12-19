TODAY 12.19
Tasteful Thursday — 4-6 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Free samples of beers, wines and other featured items. Info: moscowfood.coop or (208) 882-8537.
Evenings of Peace — 6-8 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 E. Alder St., Palouse. Time of peaceful reflection, meditation or prayer. Info: palousechurch.org.
One World Music — 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Diego performing Brazilian Bossa Nova on the guitar. Free.
FRIDAY 12.20
Snowflake Stories — 10:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Christmas songs, stories and crafts. For kids ages 3-5.
PCEI Winter Solstice Hike — 1:30 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Hot cocoa, treats and outdoor fire.
Salsa Night — 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Beginner lesson of salsa, bachata and merengue 6-7 p.m. Instruction by Annelise Nielsen and Daniel Reiss from Salsa on the Palouse. Open floor 7-9 p.m. All ages and experience levels welcome. No partner required. Cost: $4 cover charge for lesson and dancing.
“The Man Who Came To Dinner” — 7:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Radio show adaptation of the stage play. Admission: $10. Tickets: Safari Pearl, moscowcommunitytheatre.org or at the door.
SATURDAY 12.21
Pullman Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Handmade crafts, foods and seasonal produce. Every third Saturday November to April.
Winter Solstice Jaunt — 11 a.m. to noon, Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road, Moscow. Family-friendly, pet-friendly, casual jaunt to celebrate the coming of winter. Free.
Skating With Santa — 3-7 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center Gym, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Santa, music, games and concessions. Family friendly, all ages welcome. Sessions: 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Cost: $7/admission and skate rental per session, $5/admission per session.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” — 4 p.m., Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Admission: $5. Get $1 off by donating a non-perishable food item. Also playing at 7 p.m.
Community Contra Dance — 7:30-10 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Live music by Potatohead and calling by Joseph Erhardt-Hudson. Dance lessons are 7:30-8 p.m. All ages and skill levels welcome. No partner necessary. Admission: $8/regular price; $5/first-time dancers and free for kids. Info: palousefolk.org or (208) 882-0273.