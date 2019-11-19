TODAY 11.19
“Jihadist in Mali: The Story of Amadou Koufa” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus. Peter Chilson to speak about the most dangerous jihadist leader in Mali history. Event will be livestreamed on the Foley Institute’s YouTube channel.
Charter School Information Session — 5:30-7:30 p.m., View Room, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Hosted by the Washington State Charter School Commission. Open to the public.
Bowling Tournament — 4-10 p.m., Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Proceeds benefit the Eva Ruth Day Wulff family in paying medical bills. Wulff has been battling Stage 4 breast cancer since August 2016. Cost: $20. Teams of four required to participate. Info: bit.ly/2X6tvna.
WEDNESDAY 11.20
Ukulele Sing-A-Long — 6:30-8 p.m., Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main, Moscow. Theme: “Vintage Cowboy Tunes.” Songs will be projected on the wall. Open to all playing levels.
Learning About Childhood Through Toys — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Troy Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Program presented by retired Washington State University professor Joye Dillman. Attendees are encouraged to bring their antique or childhood toys to add to the display.
Open Mic Night — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Welcomes musicians, poets, speakers and more. Hosted by Ethan Johnson. Each participant has a limit of 20 minutes. Must bring own instruments. Children and pet friendly.
THURSDAY 11.21
“Borders and Boundaries” — 1-2:30 p.m., Compton Union Building, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Screening of Teatro Línea de Sombra’s performance “Amarillo.” Free.
Library Program on Ancient Tattooing — 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Washington State University doctoral candidate Andrew Gillreath-Brown will share a brief overview of ancient tattooing. Program geared toward adults.
Symphonic Wind — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Washington State University ensemble and band performance. Ray Cramer conducting. Free. Livestream: bit.ly/2qSM0PU.
Pullman League of Women Voters Meeting — 6 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Pullman School District Superintendent Bob Maxwell presenting on February 2020 election ballot items.