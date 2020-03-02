TODAY 3.2
“Agrippina” Met Premiere — 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Politically charged Baroque black comedy. Cost: $20/general admission and $15/students.
Common Reading DACA Discussion — 7 p.m., Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall, Pullman. Discussion by Luis Cortes Romero, Seattle immigration attorney who argued before the U.S. Supreme Court for continuation of DACA. Free.
TUESDAY 3.3
Pizza & Politics — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Discussion by Luis Cortes Romero on the Supreme Court case for continuation of DACA. Will be livestreamed on institute YouTube channel.
Activism For Kids Activity —3:30-4:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Author and library trustee Annette Bay Pimentel will share a peek of her new book “All the Way to the Top.” Caregivers must accompany children 8 and younger.
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival — 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by University of Idaho Women’s Center. Reception begins at 5:30 p.m. Cost: $15/public and $8/students for reception and film screening, or $8/public and $5/students film screening only. Tickets: UI Women’s Center or at the door. Info: (208) 885-2777 or wcenter@uidaho.edu.
Bluegrass Sessions — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Bluegrass open jam. All skill levels welcome. Free.
WEDNESDAY 3.4
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Presentation by Aziz Makhani on small business financing. Info: Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
Chess, Checkers and Pizza Party — 3:30-5 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. For youth in grades six to 12. Free. Info: Rachael Ritter at (509) 338-3175 or rachael.ritter@neill-lib.org.