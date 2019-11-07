TODAY 11.7
“Back To Our Roots” — 5 p.m., Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. The event will focus on plants native to the Palouse. Cost: $15. Info: (208) 882-5578, ext. 279.
Tasteful Thursday — 5-7 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Free samples of beer, wine and other featured items. Info: moscowfood.coop or (208) 882-8537.
Pullman High School Booster Auction — 5:30 p.m., Ensminger Pavilion, 455 Lincoln Drive, Pullman. Fundraiser for PHS Boosters. Buffet dinner, live auction and silent auction. Cost: $45. Tickets: pullmanhighboosters.org or at the door.
Outdoor Equipment Sale and Swap — 6 p.m., MAC court, Student Recreation Center, UI campus, Moscow. Selling tables are $5 for private sellers. Admission is free. Info: (208) 885-6810.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or rtoptheatre.org.
FRIDAY 11.8
Palouse Land Trust Conservation Celebration — 6-8:30 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Beer, wine, appetizers and snacks by donation. Free. RSVP: jaime@palouselandtrust.org or call (208) 596-4496.
“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” — 7:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Play by Moscow Community Theatre. The story of Jewish children passing through the Terezin concentration camp in the Czech Republic during World War II. Tickets: $15, available at the door, at Safari Pearl and at moscowcommunitytheatre.org.
SATURDAY 11.9
Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Baked items, crafts, knit items, produce, frozen local meats and more.
Ballet Victoria — 2 p.m., Jones Theatre, Daggy Hall, 1060 NE College Ave., Pullman. Performing to music by Queen, Jimmy Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and more. Sponsored by Festival Dance and Performing Arts. Tickets: festivaldance.org and at the door.
District 12 Masquerade Ball — 6:30-9 p.m., SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Hosted by Whitman County Fire District 12. Formal evening includes dinner, entertainment and dancing. Tickets: bit.ly/2l3b4ko.