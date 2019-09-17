TODAY 9.17
Dave Nordquist and Bodie Dominguez — 10-11 a.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Nordquist, cowboy poet, and Dominguez, guitarist, performing for the senior citizen’s group, Friendly Neighbors. Senior citizen meals are every Tuesday and Thursday at the 1912 Center.
Brown Bag — Noon to 1 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Pullman League of Women Voters program. Pullman Civic Trust presenting on railbanking efforts along publicly owned rail corridor connecting Colfax, Albion and Pullman.
Flag Retirement Ceremony — 2:30 p.m., Deary City Park, Deary. Sponsored by the City of Deary, American Legion Post 58 of Genesee and the Bakey Lynn VFW Post 3913 of Kendrick. Collection box for flags in need of retirement will be on site.
Plein Air painting — 4-6:30 p.m., Phillips Farm County Park, U.S. Highway 95, Moscow. Hosted by Friends of Phillips Farm. Open to painters of all skill levels. Free.
Back to League Night — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hosted by League of Women Voters of Moscow. Social event and covered-dish dinner. Lisa Egan of the Complete Count Committee for Latah County, and Mindy Thorp of the U.S. Census Bureau attending. For more information, call (208) 596-1688.
Faculty Recital — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, Lionel Hampton School of Music, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Featuring Javier Rodriguez, bassoon, Eneida Larti, piano and Catherine Anderson, harpsichord. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students and senior citizens.
WEDNESDAY 9.18
“Rural America, Then and Now: How Persistent Change Shapes Communities” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. Discussion by Dulce Kersting-Lark, executive director of the Latah County Historical Society.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live Music. Locally grown food and products for purchase.
Reclaim Idaho ballot Initiative Tour — 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. “Invest in Idaho.” For more information, contact Rebecca Schroeder at rebeccaschroeder4idaho@gmail.com or (208) 660-9038.
Nez Perce Native People — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Troy Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presented by J.R. Spencer. History, traditional music, language and life ways of the Nez Perce. Hosted by Troy Historical Society and Nez Perce County Historical Society. Free.
“Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by Moscow Food Co-op.
THURSDAY 9.19
Cooking Matters at the Store — 1-3 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Healthy shopping on a budget, understanding food labels, comparing unit prices and sticking to a budget. RSVP with Jannelle Zenner at (208) 746-2288 or jzenner@idahofoodbank.org. For more information, call the Latah County Library at (208) 882-3925, ext. 115.
Eat Local Farm Tour — 3 p.m., WSU Organic Farm, Animal Science Road, Pullman. Part of Eat Local Month.
Pathway tour — 5:30 p.m., Intermodal Transit Center, 1006 Railroad St., Moscow. Free parking at UI Blue Lot 60. Hosted by Moscow Pathways Commission. Tour Moscow pathways. Light refreshments.
“Women, Equality and Peace” — 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Joy Winning, president of Frank E. Balmer Toastmaster’s club, will speak. Free.