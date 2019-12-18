TODAY 12.18
Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Sponsored by Red Cross. Schedule an appointment through: redcrossblood.org.
Jingle and Mingle — 7 p.m., The Center, Colfax Library, 104 S. Main St., Colfax. Refreshments, music, drinks and artwork. Announcement of annual raffle and business window decorating contest.
THURSDAY 12.19
Tasteful Thursday — 4-6 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Free samples of beers, wines and other featured items. Info: moscowfood.coop or (208) 882-8537.
Evenings of Peace — 6-8 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 E. Alder St., Palouse. Time of peaceful reflection, meditation or prayer. Info: palousechurch.org.
FRIDAY 12.20
Snowflake Stories — 10:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Christmas songs, stories and crafts. For kids ages 3-5.
PCEI Winter Solstice Hike — 1:30 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Hot cocoa, treats and outdoor fire.