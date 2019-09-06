TODAY 9.6
Whitman County Fair — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, Colfax. Animal judging, art displays, rodeo, etc. See a full list of events at palouseempirefair.org.
Military Appreciation Night — 7 p.m., Bear Field, Moscow. Moscow High School football game. Free admission and meal for past and present military and first responders.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Pick Axe Bluegrass Band performing. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 9.7
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more. Celebrating Human Rights Day.
Book Signing — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Moscow. Author Dennis Dauble signing novel “Bury Me with My Flyrod: The Unvarnished Truth About Fly Fishing.” Books available for sale and signing.
Yoga in the Arb — 8:45-10 a.m., 8:45-10 a.m., Arboretum and Botanical Garden, UI campus, Moscow. Mat and water suggested. Donation is $5, but is not required.
9/11 Moving Tribute — 8:45 a.m. to 9 p.m., Moscow. The U.S. flag and Flag of Honor will travel throughout the city paying special tribute to those fallen in 9/11 attack. IFor more information, visit bit.ly/2NxbrzI.
“An Evening at the Depot: Mark of the Tramp” — 5 p.m., WI&M Railway Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. Historic Graffiti Society founders, Mike and Charlie Wray, speaking. No host bar. Music by Charlie Sutton. For more information, call (208) 875-1357.
SUNDAY 9.8
Book group — 11:45 a.m., Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. “Saving Jesus From the Church: How to Stop Worshiping Christ and Start Following Jesus” by Robin R. Meyers. For more information, call (509) 332-6411 or email pullmanucc@gmail.com.
Howling at Hamilton — 1-6 p.m., Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of the Palouse. For more information, visit www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/events.
Welcome Back Barbecue — 5-6:30 p.m., front lawn, First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Free burgers, Vandal dogs, side dishes and desserts for the community. Children’s activities.