TODAY 9.12
Book Signing — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Mary Clearman Blew reading from “Sweep Out the Ashes.” Books available for sale.
Open Jazz Jam — 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. No cover.
FRIDAY 9.13
“Our Vehicles Know More about Our Transportation Infrastructure Than We Do” — 4 p.m., Integrated Research and Innovation Center Atrium, UI campus, 685 Line St., Moscow. Speaking is Darcy Bullock, Purdue University engineering professor and director of Indiana’s Joint Transportation Research Program. Free.
Rug Art — 5-6:30 p.m., Deli Gallery, Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Opening reception for artist Polly Walker. Rugs made from recycled fleece. On display through Oct. 9.
SATURDAY 9.14
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Whitman County Genealogical Society Mini-Seminar — 9 a.m., Social Room, Bishop Place Independent Living, 811 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Dan Owens from Neill Public Library and Dulce Kersting-Lark from the Latah County Historical Society will speak. For more information, contact Sue Kreikemeier at whitmancgs@gmail.com or (509) 635-1303.
Learn to Crochet — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. Chain, single crochet and double crochet. $25.
Community Yoga — 11 a.m. to noon, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Moscow Yoga Center. Free.
Family Oktoberfest — 4-9 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Live music by the Auf Gehts German Band. Kids activities. Dinner is $15 for adults, $5 for children. Beer and wine is $5 a glass.
“Music of the Stage and the Silver Screen” — 7:30 p.m., Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Washington Idaho Symphony. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 for UI, WSU and LCSC students, $10 for youth 12-18 and free for children 11 and younger. For more information, email wa-idsymphony.org or call (208) 874-4162.