SATURDAY 2.1
Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Baked items, crafts, knit items, produce, frozen local meats and more.
Free Community Yoga Class — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow.
Cruise the World — 1 a.m. to 4 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Student performances and demonstrations by international students at the University of Idaho. Showcase of culture, food and music of more than 25 countries. Food and drink available by purchase. Free admission.
SUNDAY 2.2
Super Bowl Watch Party — 3 p.m., Eggan Youth Center, 1515 E. D St., Moscow. Live Super Bowl game, snacks, pizza, drinks, door prizes and kids activities. Cost: $5/individual and $20/families. Register at (208) 883-7084.
Socio-Economics of Survivalism — 3-5 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion on social and economic impacts of previous disasters and how to be prepared for others.
MONDAY 2.3
Pauly’s Pool Tournament — 7 p.m., Pauly’s Bar and Grill, 165 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Signup begins at 7, games begin at 8 p.m. $5 entry free.
Monday Night Comedy — 8-10 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Comedian Corey Leisy on stage. Limited Space, no cover. 21 and older.