TODAY 2.20
Lunch-Break Lit — 12:05-12:50 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Adult and teen library program. Reading of short stories. Brown bag meals encouraged.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Meeting — 5:30-7 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Community Congregational Church, 525 NE Campus Ave., Pullman. Open to the public.
Storyteller Performance — 7 p.m., Elson Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Pullman. Eva Abram will portray Dr. Nettie Craig Asberry, who fought for African American women to have the right to vote. Sponsored by Pullman League of Women Voters. Free.
Presentation on Nonnative Plants — 7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Steve Bunting, professor emeritus at the University of Idaho’s College of Natural Resources, presenting. Free.
Lost Apple Project — 7-8 p.m., Freight Room, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presentation by David Benscoter, head of the Lost Apple Project. Open to the public.
Comedy Night with Stephen Agyei — 8-9 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free.
FRIDAY 2.21
Wonder Wizards Youth Activity — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 210 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Library activity using Legos. For children 8 and older. Space and supplies limited, registration not required. Info: Stacie Echanove at (208) 882-3925, ext. 116.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Colby Acuff performing country. Free, no cover charge. All ages.
SATURDAY 2.22
Free Hockey Event — 4:30-6:15 p.m., Palouse Ice Rink, 1021 S. Harold St., Moscow. For children ages 4-9. Equipment available to borrow. No previous skating or hockey experience necessary. Info: Cari Petlovany at cari.loomis@gmail.com.
Women Composers Concert — 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho campus, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Performance by local college and alumnae chapters of Sigma Alpha Iota International music fraternity. Donations accepted.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Jazz Palouse performing. Free, no cover charge. All ages.