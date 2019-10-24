TODAY 10.24
Foley Institute Speaker — Noon, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Jon Parrish Peede, chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities, will discuss the 250th anniversary of the U.S. founding. Free. Event livestreamed on the Foley Institute YouTube channel.
Public Forum on Ballot Items — 6 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Open to the public. Seating is limited.
“F-Word” Live! Poetry Slam — 7 p.m., Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Poetry slam on feelings and experiences related to feminism. Admission: $5 or free for students with photo ID. Info: (208) 885-2777 or wcenter@uidaho.edu.
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Participants encouraged to wear Hogwarts house colors. Admission: $10.
Book Reading — 7-8:30 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. University of Idaho history professors Matthew Fox-Amato and Rebecca Scofield reading from recent books.
Faculty Recital — 7:30-8:30 p.m. Administration Building Auditorium, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Mark Thiele and Wind Ensemble performing. Tickets: $6/adults; $4/students and senior citizens.
FRIDAY 10.25
Animals of the Night — 5-8 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Music, live animals, activities, exhibits and no-host hot beverages. Costumes encouraged. Free. Info: pcei.org/aotn/.
Pink “Purse” Auction — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Zeppoz, 780 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Fundraiser supporting Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope. Silent and live auctions, bidding on new purses and bags. Info: Heather Morgan (509) 338-7060 or htrmorgan@outlook.com.
Bad Art Night — 6:30 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Craft night making bad art creations, the uglier the better. Supplies provided by Friends of the Garfield Library. For teens.
Spooky Library Stories — 7 p.m., The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Stories by Stephen King, Edgar Allen Poe and others. Treats and spirited beverages provided. 21 and older. Info: Sarah Phelan, (509) 397-4366
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m., downtown Palouse. Haunted buildings, hay rides, food and games. Cost: $25. Participants must be 12 and older. Info: (509) 595-1129 or bit.ly/2kIPC49. Also Saturday.
Bucer’s Live Music — 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Spotswood Abbey performing. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 10.26
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Fall Vintage and Handmade Fair — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, 925 NE Northway Road, Pullman. Arts, crafts, vintage items, door prize drawings, selfie booth and more. Free Admission.
Family Day — 12:30-3:30 p.m., Palouse Room and Barley Room, Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman. Part of Baha’i “Light of Unity Festival.” Activity stations. Children and youth must be accompanied by parents. Free.
“This Random World” — 2 p.m., Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Explores travel through parallel paths. Tickets: $6/high school aged students; $12/UI employees, members of the military and senior citizens; and $17/adults. Info: UI Department of Theatre Arts (208) 885-6465.
Book Reading — 4-5 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. E. Kirsten Peters of Pullman will read from her book “The Whole Story of Climate: What Science Reveals About the Nature of Endless Change.” Books available for sale and signing.
Sacred Heart Dinner and Auction — 5 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center Gym, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Auction admission: free. Lasagna dinner: $8/youth and adults 13 and older; $20/family online; free/children 12 and younger.
Palouse Choral Society Concert — 6 p.m., St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Tickets: $20/adults; $8/students; and free/children 12 and younger, available at palousechoralsociety.org or at the door.
Ridenbaugh Haunted House — 7-11 p.m., Ridenbaugh Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow. Kids hour is 7-8 p.m. Admission: $1, one can of food or one hygiene product. All proceeds will be donated to Moscow Food Bank.