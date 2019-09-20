FRIDAY 9.20
“Today and Tomorrow: Our UI Athletic Programs” — Noon, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. UI Athletic Director Terry Gawlik speaking. Free seating.
Ribbon Cutting — Noon, Kruegel and Sunnyside Parks, Pullman. The parks’ new tennis and pickleball courts will open. Hosted by Pullman Parks and Recreation.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony — 2 p.m., Shattuck Amphitheater, UI campus, Moscow. Hosted by the university’s Navy, Army and Air Force ROTC units. Capt. Kendrick H. Passey is the guest speaker. Free.
Salsa Night — 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Annalise Nielson and Daniel Reiss instructing. Open to all ages and experience levels. No partner required. $5 cover charge.
Solar System Sensation — 7 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Admission is $5, cash or check only. Also Sunday.
“Same Time Next Year” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Broadway comedy. For more information or to reserve your seats, call (509) 334-0750. Also Saturday.
Stargazing — 8-10 p.m., Phillips Farm County Park, US-95, Moscow. Put on by Friends of Phillips Farm. Palouse Astronomical Society providing telescopes. Chairs, blankets and layered clothes suggested. Free.
FRIDAY 9.20
Bike and Bird — 7-9 a.m., Pullman Trailhead, Bill Chipman Palouse Trail, 1400 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Hosted by Pedal the Palouse. Presented by Palouse Conservation District and the Palouse Audobon Society. For more information or to RSVP, visit palousecd.eventbrite.com.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 10 a.m., Bill Chipman Palouse Trailhead, Pullman. Registration: alz.org/walk or 1 (800) 272-3900.
SUNDAY 9.22
Courageous Kids Climbing — 9-11 a.m., Student Recreation Center, WSU campus, Pullman. For children with physical or developmental special needs. For more infomation, contact Jeff Riechmann at courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.