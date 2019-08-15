TODAY 8.15
Dry Eyes — 11:15 a.m., Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Brenda Offerdahl to speak on causes, symptoms and solutions for dry eyes. Refreshments provided. For more information, call (208) 882-6560.
Summer Gardening Series: Palouse Seed Saving — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson, Moscow. Taught by Linda DeWitt. Learn to harvest, preserve, store and reuse seeds. Free. For more information, contact Amy Thomas at (208) 882-3925, ext. 115.
Swing Night — 7-8 p.m., Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Bonnefin Dance Experience and Swing Devils of the Palouse. Admission: $5.
FRIDAY 8.16
National Lentil Festival — 5 p.m, Reaney Park, Pullman. Activities include live music, the world’s largest bowl of chili, Tase T. Lentil 5K Fun Run, Lion’s Club lentil pancake breakfast, tennis tournament, 3-on-3 basketball and lentil cook-off. Family friendly.
Hog Haven Battle of the Bands — 5-8 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Rock, folk and blues bands competing. Free.
Binocular Stargazing — 7 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Admission is $5 cash or check only and is free for ages 6 and younger.
“Grease” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs welcome. Free popcorn.
Clare Dunn — 9:15-11 p.m., NE Spring St., Pullman. National Lentil Festival live performance. Free.
SATURDAY 8.17
National Lentil Festival — 5 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Activities include live music, the world’s largest bowl of chili, 5K fun run, lentil pancake breakfast, tennis tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, lentil cook-off and parade. Family friendly.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more.
Compassion Closet — 10 a.m. to noon, Macedonia Baptist Church, 1904 N. Oak St., Colfax. Free clothing and household item giveaway.
Alchemystic Sound Journey — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Idlers Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idlers Rest Road, Moscow. Guided meditation and sound bathing by Jessica Swan and Matthew Harden. Cost is $20. Register at innerlandscape.bpt.me.
Baronesse Barley Harvest Day — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Joseph’s Grainery, Colfax. Enjoy farm to table experience. Meet farmer, maltster, brewers and distillers while standing in barley field. For more information, visit josephsgrainery.com.