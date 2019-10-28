TODAY 10.28
Making Soap — 6-8 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Topic: “Basics of Homemade Soap Making.” Free. Info: healthylivingmoscow@gmail.com.
Light of Unity Festival Presentation — 7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. “Possibilities of the Improbable.” Speakers: Peter and Jolie Haug. Part of Baha’i “Light of Unity Festival.” Free. Info: palouse.bahai.events@gmail.com.
Discussion on Washington’s Attorney General’s Office — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson to discuss cases. Live streaming available on Foley Institute YouTube channel.
Tuesday 10.29
Song and Story with Native American Elder — 11 a.m. to noon, Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Tulalip Elder Johnny Moses presenting. Live streaming available through bit.ly/2PklpFB.
Moscow City Council Candidate Forum — 5-8 p.m., Room 125, Renfrew Hall, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Open to the public.
“Light To The World” — 7 p.m., Best Western Wheatland Inn, 701 N. Main St., Colfax. Film celebrating “Light of Unity Festival,” Baha’i celebration. Free.
“Ireland: Brexit And The Border” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Paul O’Connor of the Pat Finucane Centre in Northern Ireland to discuss Good Friday agreement under threat by Brexit. Live streaming available on Foley Institute YouTube channel.
WEdnesday 10.30
Mining on Public Lands — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Matt Nykiel of the Idaho Conservation League at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
Wood and Word Exhibit Reception — 5:30 p.m., Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Exhibit features works from poets and woodworkers. Featuring no-host bar and refreshments. Free.