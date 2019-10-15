TODAY 10.15
Poverty in Whitman County — Noon to 1 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. League of Women Voters Brown Bag presentation. Nathan Weller, Poverty Awareness Task Force chair, and Jeff Guyeet, executive director of the Community Action Center, leading the presentation.
Latah Wildlife Association Meeting — 6 p.m., Farm Bureau Building, 220 Farm Road, Moscow. Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Brad Melton answering questions on programs, issues and IDFG future. Tiege Ulschmid presenting on steelhead DNA testing. Free.
“The Innocents” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. French Film Festival. Admission: $5, or $10 for all four films included in festival. Free for WSU and UI students.
WEDNESDAY 10.16
Endangered Species Act Presentation — Noon to 1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. Presented by Jay O’Laughlin, professor emeritus in the University of Idaho College of Natural Resources.
Friends of the Clearwater Program — 7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Topics: the collapse of B-run steelhead in the Clearwater Basin and the fishing season closure. Refreshments provided. Info: (208) 882-9755.
Colfax City Council Candidate Forum — 7 p.m., The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Candidates appearing: Mark Mackleit and Andrew Stewart for Position 4; Sarina Roberts and Ben Miller for Position 5; Jim Kackman and Dominic Vilareal for Position 6; and Jeremiah Roberts for Position 7.
THURSDAY 10.17
Pullman Candidate Forum — 6-7:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. The following candidates will be present: Ann Parks and Chris Johnson for Ward 1 of City Council; Eileen Macoll and Francis Benjamin for City Council at large position; and Susan Weed and Beth Ficklin for District 1 of Pullman School Board.
Social Issues Book Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Daily Grind, 230 E. Main St., Pullman. New book club focuses on social issues. Meets first and third Thursday of every month.
Reading and Craft Talk — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by authors Debra Gwartney and CMarie Fuhrman. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.
Vital Community Conversations — 7-8:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Explores critical issues affecting personal beliefs, worldviews and faith. Free and open to community members. Topic: “Climate and Conflict.” Info: bit.ly/2LKXwVe.