TODAY 10.10
Talk on Ancient Chinese thought — 3:30 p.m., Room 122, Teaching and Learning Center, University of Idaho, 600 University Ave., Moscow. Talk: “The Unity of Heaven, Earth and Human Beings in Ancient Chinese Thought.” Speaker: Dong Luo, professor at South China University of Technology. Free.
2019 Palouse Basin Water Summit — 4:30-8:30 p.m., SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Speakers: Korey Woodley, Julie Padowski, Adrienne Marshall and Brian Richter. Free.
LGTBQ of the Palouse History Presentation — 5:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presented by Washington State University Ph.D. candidate Brian Stack. Free.
Library Lecture On John Mullan — 7 p.m., Colfax Public Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Richard Scheuerman presenting “In the Wake of Lewis and Clark: John Mullan and the Northern Overland Road.” Free.
Local Author Book Release — 7-8 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Paula Coomer will read from her new short story collection “Somebody Should Have Scolded the Girl.” Book sale and signing. No-host bar.
FRIDAY 10.11
“Much Ado About Nothing” — 7 p.m., Logos School, 110 Baker St., Moscow. Performance by Logos Drama. Admission: $10/adult, $5/students and seniors or $30/family.
“Dawn of the Light” — 7 p.m., Borah Theater, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Focused on founders of the Baha’i faith, Bab and Baha’u’llah. Part of “Light of Unity Festival.” Free.
Strange Universe — 7 p.m., Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Interactive, illustrated talk on objects in the universe. Tickets: $5, cash or check only.
Without Decor Exhibit — 7:30-9 p.m., The Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Reading series of Duncan Macmillan’s play “Lungs.” Tickets: $20, available at the door and at BookPeople of Moscow.