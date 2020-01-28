TODAY 1.28
Palouse Community Blood Drive — 12:15-6 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 222 Main St., Palouse. Schedule at redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: palouse; or call Charlotte Omoto at (509) 878-1363.
Seeking Suffrage Lecture — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Historian Rebecca Mead to discuss “How the Vote was Won: Women’s Suffrage in the U.S. West.”
WEDNESDAY 1.29
Decade Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Moscow Alehouse, 226 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Trivia involving top news stories, top movies, top memes and more from the 2010s.
Backcountry Film Festival — 7-10 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Proceeds benefit the Wallow Avalanche Center.
January Jazz Forum — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kimbrough Hall, 680 NE Library Road, Pullman. Featuring Jake Svendsen. Free.
THURSDAY 1.30
Foley Institute’s Pizza and Politics Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Carlos Gil, emeritus professor at the University of Washington, to discuss “Moving to America: From Mexico to Mexican-American.” Livestreaming available on the institute’s YouTube channel.
Sleep Research on School Start Times — 5-6:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presentation by sleep scientist Dr. Horacio de la Iglesia on effects of school start times on student health and performance. Free. Seating is limited.
Comedy — 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Touring comedian Phillip Kopczynski. Harry J. Riley opening. Tickets: bit.ly/2FUDYKk. Cost: $10.