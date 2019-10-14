TODAY 10.14
Indigenous People’s Day celebration — 5-6:30 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Storyteller from local Native American tribes will explain their heritage. Sponsored by the Moscow Human Rights Commission.
Craft Night — 5:30-7 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. Making Pinterest porch projects and fall door decorations.
“Ecosystem Health in the Age of Antibiotics” — 6 p.m., The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Presented by postdoctoral associate at University of Idaho Jane Lucas. Discussion on how naturally occurring and anthropogenically introduced antibiotics shape soil ecosystems.
Women Comics of the Palouse — 8 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Open mic hosted by Hannah Smith. All experience levels welcome. No cover charge. 21+.
TUESDAY 10.15
Poverty in Whitman County — noon-1 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N Grand Ave., Pullman. League of Women Voters Brown Bag presentation. Nathan Weller, Poverty Awareness Task Force Chair, and Jeff Guyeet, Executive Director of the Community Action Center, leading the presentation.
Lata Wildlife Association Meeting — 6 p.m., Farm Bureau Building, 220 Farm Road, Moscow. Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Brad Melton answering questions on programs, issues and IDFG future. Tiege Ulschmid presenting on steelhead DNA testing. Free and open to the public.
“The Innocents” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. French Film Festival. Admission:$5, or $10 for all four films included in festival. Free for WSU and UI students.
WEDNESDAY 10.16
History Program on Fur Trading — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Troy Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presented by mountain man enactor Vernon Illi. Program on fur traders in the local area around Troy.
Recent Changes in Endangered Species Act Presentation — noon-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. Presented by Jay O’Laughlin, professor emeritus and director emeritus, Policy Analysis Group, University of Idaho College of Natural Resources.
Friends of the Clearwater Program — 7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Topics: the collapse of B-run steelhead in the Clearwater Basin and the fishing season closure. Refreshments provided. Info: (208) 882-9755.
Colfax City Council Candidate Forum — 7 p.m., The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Candidates appearing: Mark Mackleit and Andrew Stewart for Position 4; Sarina Roberts and Ben Miller for Position 5; Jim Kackman and Dominic Vilareal for Position 6; and Jeremiah Roberts for Position 7.