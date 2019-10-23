TODAY 10.23
Soup’s On! — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Fundraiser held by Latah Recovery Center. Featuring soups from 11 local restaurants. Tickets: $20 at bit.ly/2mp5xFs.
“Climate Change and the Future of Energy” — 3:30 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Ken Salazar, speaking. Free and open to the public. Info: bit.ly/2BxH44N.
Gene-Editing — 4:30 p.m., Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Paul Thompson and Jon Oatley discussing “Designing Animals: The science and ethics of gene-editing.” Free and open to the public. Event will be livestreamed on the Foley Institute YouTube channel.
“Composting for Soil Health” — 5:30 p.m., Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Program on outdoor composting and vermicomposting. Presented by UI Extension Educator Iris Mayes. Free and open to the public.
Moscow City Council Candidate Forum — 7-9 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Participating candidates: Kelsey Berends, Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, Brandon Mitchell, James Urquidez and Anne Zabala. Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Moscow. Moderated by University of Idaho College of Law professor Richard Seamon.
THURSDAY 10.24
Building a More Perfect Union: Cultural Policy for the 21st Century — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall Washington State University, Pullman. Jon Parrish Peede, chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities, will discuss the 250th anniversary of the U.S. founding. Free. Event will be livestreamed on the Foley Institute YouTube channel.
Public Forum on Ballot Items — 6 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Ballot items discussed include Proposition 1 — the Hospital Bond, Initiative 976 — Limits on Motor Vehicle Taxes and Referendum 88 — Affirmative Action. Open to the public. Seating is limited.
“F-Word” Live! Poetry Slam — 7 p.m., Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Poetry slam on feelings and experiences related to feminism. Hosted by the University of Idaho Women’s Center. Admission: $5 or free for students with photo ID. Info: (208) 885-2777 or wcenter@uidaho.edu.
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Participants encouraged to wear Hogwarts house colors. Admission: $10.
History Professor Book Reading — 7-8:30 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. University of Idaho history professors Matthew Fox-Amato and Rebecca Scofield reading from individual books “Exposing Slavery: Photography, Human Bondage, and the Birth of Modern Visual Politics in America,” and “Outriders: Rodeo at the Fringes of the American West.” Books will be available for sale and signing.
Faculty Recital — 7:30-8:30 p.m. Administration Building Auditorium, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Mark Thiele and Wind Ensemble performing. Tickets: $6/adults; $4/students and senior citizens. Concert will be live streamed on the Lionel Hampton School of Music Facebook page.
FRIDAY 10.25
Animals of the Night — 5-8 p.m., PCEI Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Music, live animals, activities, exhibits and no-host hot beverages. Costumes encouraged. Free, family friendly. Info: pcei.org/aotn/.
Pink “Purse” Auction — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Zeppoz, 780 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Fundraiser supporting Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope. Silent and live auctions, bidding on new purses and bags. Info: Heather Morgan (509) 338-7060 or htrmorgan@outlook.com.
Bad Art Night — 6:30 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Craft night making bad art creations, the uglier the better. Supplies provided by Friends of the Garfield Library. For for teens.
Spooky Library Stories — 7 p.m., The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Stories by Stephen King, Edgar Allen Poe and others. Treats and spirited beverages provided. 21 or older. Info: Sarah Phelan, (509) 397-4366
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m., downtown Palouse. Haunted buildings, hay rides, food and games. Cost: $25. Participants must be 12 or older. Info: (509) 595-1129 or bit.ly/2kIPC49.
Bucer’s Live Music — 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Spotswood Abbey performing. No cover charge.