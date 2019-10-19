TODAY 10.19
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Saturdays through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Planting Native Plants — 9 a.m., Palouse Conservation District office, Washington State University Technology Park, 1615 NE Eastgate Blvd., Suite H, Pullman. Volunteer planting along Paradise Creek. Info: betterground.org.
Soil Stewards Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Soil Stewards Student Farm, Farm Road, Moscow. Pumpkin sales, apples from the Sandpoint Organic Orchard, pumpkin pie, sugar cookie decorating and other activities.
Pop-Up Prose — 2 p.m., Palouse Books, 107 E. Second St., Moscow. Literary readings. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.
Poet Reading — 4 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. John Sibley Williams will read selections from his poetry. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.
Music Bingo — 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Fundraiser for Squirts division of the Palouse Youth Hockey Association. Free.
Author Reading — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Novelist Leni Zumas reading fiction. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m., downtown Palouse. Haunted buildings, hay rides, food and games. Cost: $25. Participants must be 12 or older. Info: (509) 595-1129 or bit.ly/2kIPC49.
SUNDAY 10.20
Let Everyone Play Day — 1-3 p.m., Moscow High School gymnasium, Moscow. Noncompetitive pickup kickball game. Open to all community members.
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hosted by Moscow Public Library. Volunteers will be available to repair books, clothing and textiles, small household appliances, toys and other items. Attendees take items at their own risk.
MONDAY 10.21
Discussion on Brexit — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Craig Parsons from University of Oregon and Todd Butler from WSU will discuss what will happen without the UK reaching a deal. Free.
Safe Sleep Training — 2-3:30 p.m., Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow. Training about safe sleep practices for infants. Presented by Kathleen Webb and Liz Montgomery of Inland Northwest SIDS/SUID Foundation. Free. Register: Gritman Education Department (208) 883-2232 or education@gritman.org.
Moscow Welcome Table — 5 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. Moscow. Dinner is free. A second seating will begin at 6:30 p.m. Reservations: (208) 298-9020.
ABC’s of Safe Sleep — 6 p.m., Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow. Training led by Ada County Paramedic Bart Buckendorf. Free. Register: Gritman Education Department (208) 883-2232 or education@gritman.org.
Author Book Talk and Signing — 6:30 p.m., Palouse Library, E. 120 Main, Palouse. Julie Kibler, author of “Calling Me Home” and “Home for Errign and Outcast Girls,” speaking. Refreshments provided.
“The Human Element” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Documentary on climate change. Sponsored by the UUCP Environmental Task Force and the Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition. Free.