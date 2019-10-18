TODAY 10.18
Moscow City Council Candidate Forum — Noon to 1:30 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Hosted by Latah AARP. Open to the public.
Moscow Community Theater meeting — 5 p.m., Friendship Hall, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Member meeting. Voting on new bylaws.
UnityWorks — 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1190 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Founder, Randie Gottlieb, speaking. Focused on eliminating racism and encouraging inclusion in the classroom. Part of Baha’i “Light of Unity Festival.” Free.
Sam Roxas-Chua Reading — 7 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Poet Sam Roxas-Chua reading from his poetry and presenting exhibit of visual art. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.
“This Random World” — 7-9 p.m., Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Explores travel through parallel paths. Tickets: $6/high school aged students; $12/UI employees, members of the military and senior citizens 55 and older; and $17/adults. Info: UI Department of Theatre Arts (208) 885-6465.
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m., downtown Palouse. Haunted buildings, hay rides, food and games. Cost: $25. Participants must be 12 or older. Info: (509) 595-1129 or bit.ly/2kIPC49. Also Saturday.
SATURDAY 10.19
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Planting Native Plants — 9 a.m., Palouse Conservation District office, Washington State University Technology Park, 1615 NE Eastgate Blvd., Suite H, Pullman, Volunteer planting along Paradise Creek. Info: betterground.org.
Pop-Up Prose — 2 p.m., Palouse Books, 107 E. Second St., Moscow. Literary readings. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.
Poet Reading — 4 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. John Sibley Williams will read selections from his poetry. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.
Music Bingo — 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Fundraiser for Squirts Division of the Palouse Youth Hockey Association. Free.
Author Reading — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Novelist Leni Zumas reading fiction. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.
SUNDAY 10.20
Let Everyone Play Day — 1-3 p.m., Moscow High School gymnasium (new location), Moscow. Noncompetitive dodgeball game organized by the MHS Buddy Club. Open to all community members.
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hosted by Moscow Public Library. Volunteers will be available to repair books, clothing and textiles, small household appliances, toys and other items. Attendees take items at their own risk.