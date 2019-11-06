TODAY 11.6
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Brian Points of Points Consulting to discuss “Quad Cities Shared Economy: Connecting and Expanding Our Opportunities.” Info: Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
Foley Institute Discussion — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. John Hibbing will discuss the psychological and physiological differences between people on the political left and right in “Liberals and conservatives: The biology of political differences.” Free and open to the public.
“Wood Smoke: What’s in it and How it Affects Health” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. A public discussion by John Cardwell, regional administrator from Idaho’s Department of Environmental Quality at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
Gift Shop Holiday Event — 4-7 p.m., Diane’s Gift Garden, Pullman Regional Hospital, 840 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Featuring local artisans, drawings of gift shop products and refreshments.
Beatles Storyhour and Sing-Along — 5-6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. All participating children will receive one free book. Pizza will be provided. All ages welcome.
College and Career Night — 5-7 p.m., Moscow High School, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. About 26 college representatives will attend to provide information on college and career options. For area high school students. Parents are encouraged to attend. Info: MHS Counseling Center at (208) 882-2591.
Orchid Awards Ceremony — 5:30-7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Six awards will be presented by the Moscow Historic Preservation Commission to area buildings preserved to reflect the period they were built. Free and open to the public. Refreshments and beverages available for purchase.
THURSDAY 11.7
“Back To Our Roots” — 5 p.m., Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. The event will focus on plants native to the palouse. Speakers from the Nez Perce Tribe will be Brian McCormack and Sandra McFarland. Cost: $15. Tickets: at the museum or online at appaloosamuesum.com. Info: (208) 882-5578, ext. 279.
Tasteful Thursday — 5-7 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Free samples of beers, wines and other featured items. Info: moscowfood.coop or (208) 882-8537.
Pullman High School Booster Auction — 5:30 p.m., Ensminger Pavilion, 455 Lincoln Drive, Pullman. Fundraiser for PHS Boosters. Buffet dinner and both live and silent auctions. Cost: $45. Tickets: pullmanhighboosters.org or at the door.
Outdoor Equipment Sale and Swap — 6 p.m., MAC court, Student Recreation Center, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Hosted by UI Outdoor Program and Ski Team. Selling tables are $5 for private sellers. Available equipment includes winter, water and other outdoor activity equipment. Admission is free. Info: (208) 885-6810.
Spokesman-Review Editor Presentation — 7 p.m., Goertzen Hall Atrium, 445 Veterans Way, Pullman. Rob Curley, editor of the Spokesman-Review, presenting.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or rtoptheatre.org.
FRIDAY 11.8
Palouse Land Trust Conservation Celebration — 6-8:30 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St, Moscow. Beer wine, appetizers and snacks provided by Happy Day Catering by donation. Free and open to the public. RSVP: jaime@palouselandtrust.org or call (208) 596-4496.
“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” — 7:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Play by Moscow Community Theatre. Tells the story of Jewish children passing through the Terezin concentration camp in the Czech Republic during World War II. Tickets: $15, available at the door, at Safari Pearl and at moscowcommunitytheatre.org.