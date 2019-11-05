TODAY 11.5
Oncology Clinic Open House — 4:30-7 p.m., Gritman Medical Office Building, 803 S. Main St., Moscow. Grand opening celebration and open house for the Palouse Oncology and Hematology Clinic, the first clinic on the Palouse offering full-time oncology services.
Palouse Patchers Meeting — 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Local quilt artist, Julie Trail, will present on working and sewing with wool. Open to the community. Info: palousepatchers.org or find the group on Facebook.
Atos Trio concert — 7:30 p.m., Administration Building Auditorium, University of Idaho campus, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. Auditorium Chamber Music Series concert. Tickets available at BookPeople of Moscow, at the door and through bit.ly/31icOWb. Preconcert social begins at 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 11.6
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Brian Points of Points Consulting to discuss “Quad Cities Shared Economy: Connecting and Expanding Our Opportunities.” Info: Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
Foley Institute Discussion — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. John Hibbing will discuss the psychological and physiological differences between people on the political left and right. Free.
“Wood Smoke: What’s in it and How it Affects Health” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. A public discussion by John Cardwell, regional administrator from Idaho’s Department of Environmental Quality at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
Gift Shop Holiday Event — 4-7 p.m., Diane’s Gift Garden, Pullman Regional Hospital, 840 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Featuring local artisans, drawings of gift shop products and refreshments.
Beatles Storyhour and Sing-Along — 5-6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. All participating children will receive one free book. Pizza will be provided. All ages welcome.
College and Career Night — 5-7 p.m., Moscow High School, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. About 26 college representatives will attend to provide information on college and career options. For area high school students and parents. Info: MHS Counseling Center (208) 882-2591.
Orchid Awards Ceremony — 5:30-7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Six awards will be presented by the Moscow Historic Preservation Commission to area buildings preserved to reflect the period they were built. Free. Refreshments and beverages available for purchase.
THURSDAY 11.7
“Back To Our Roots” — 5 p.m., Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. The event will focus on plants native to the Palouse. Brian McCormack and Sandra McFarland of the Nez Perce tribe will speak. Cost: $15. Tickets: at the museum or online at appaloosamuesum.com. Info: (208) 882-5578, ext. 279.
Tasteful Thursday — 5-7 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Free samples of beers, wines and other featured items. Info: moscowfood.coop or (208) 882-8537.
Pullman High School Booster Auction — 5:30 p.m., Ensminger Pavilion, 455 Lincoln Drive, Pullman. Fundraiser for PHS Boosters. Buffet dinner and both live and silent auctions. Cost: $45. Tickets: pullmanhighboosters.org or at the door.
Outdoor Equipment Sale and Swap — 6 p.m., MAC court, Student Recreation Center, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Hosted by UI Outdoor Program and Ski Team. Selling tables are $5 for private sellers. Admission is free. Info: (208) 885-6810.
Vital Community Conversations — 7-8:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Tommy Orange, author of “There There,” the selected book for the University of Idaho’s Common Read program, will present. Free.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or rtoptheatre.org.