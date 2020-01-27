TODAY 1.27
Colfax Library Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Book discussion. Participants should read any title published during the decade they were born. Info: Sarah Phelan, (509) 397-4366 or sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us.
TUESDAY 1.28
Palouse Community Blood Drive — 12:15-6 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 222 Main St., Palouse. Schedule at redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: palouse; or call Charlotte Omoto at (509) 878-1363.
Seeking Suffrage Lecture — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Historian Rebecca Mead to discuss “How the Vote was Won: Women’s Suffrage in the U.S. West.”