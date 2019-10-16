TODAY 10.16
Changes in Endangered Species Act Presentation — Noon to 1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Presented by Jay O’Laughlin, professor emeritus with the University of Idaho College of Natural Resources.
Ukulele sing-along — 6:30-8 p.m., Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Lyrics and cords will be projected on the wall. All skill levels welcome.
History Program on Fur Trading — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Troy Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presented by mountain man enactor Vernon Illi.
Friends of the Clearwater Program — 7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Topics: the collapse of B-run steelhead in the Clearwater Basin and the fishing season closure. Refreshments. Info: (208) 882-9755.
Colfax City Council Candidate Forum — 7 p.m., The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Candidates appearing: Mark Mackleit and Andrew Stewart for Position 4; Sarina Roberts and Ben Miller for Position 5; Jim Kackman and Dominic Vilareal for Position 6; and Jeremiah Roberts for Position 7.
Palouse Audubon Society Meeting — 7 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Program: “The Pribilof Islands: Big Years, Big Listers and Fowl Obsessions” presented by Ron Force. Free.
THURSDAY 10.17
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Meeting — 5:30-7 p.m., Umpqua Bank Meeting Room, 225 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. The group works to find climate solutions. Open to the public.
Candidate Forum for Pullman — 6-7:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. The following candidates will be present: Ann Parks and Chris Johnson for Ward 1 of City Council; Eileen Macoll and Francis Benjamin for City Council at-large position; and Susan Weed and Beth Ficklin for District 1 of Pullman School Board.
Social Issues Book Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Daily Grind, 230 E. Main St., Pullman. New book club focuses on social issues. Meets first and third Thursday of every month.
Reading and Craft Talk — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by authors Debra Gwartney and CMarie Fuhrman. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.
Vital Community Conversations — 7-8:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Explores critical issues affecting personal beliefs, worldviews and faith. Free and open to community members. Topic: “Climate and Conflict.” Info: bit.ly/2LKXwVe.