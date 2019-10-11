TODAY 10.11
“Much Ado About Nothing” — 7 p.m., Logos School, 110 Baker St., Moscow. Performance by Logos Drama. Admission: $10/adult, $5/students and seniors or $30/family.
“Dawn of the Light” — 7 p.m., Borah Theater, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Focused on founders of the Baha’i faith, Bab and Baha’u’llah. Part of “Light of Unity Festival.” Free.
Strange Universe — 7 p.m., Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Interactive, illustrated talk on objects in the universe. Tickets:$5, cash or check only.
Without Decor Exhibit — 7:30-9 p.m., The Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Reading series of Duncan Macmillan’s play “Lungs.” Tickets: $20, available at the door and at BookPeople of Moscow.
SATURDAY 10.12
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Craft and Vendor Fair — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Troy Elementary School, 103 Trojan Drive, Troy. Featuring crafts, vendors, silent auction and raffle. Pulled pork lunch for sale for $5. Homemade pies are $3/slice.
Fall Festival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman. Featuring bouncy house, face painting, apple stamping, corn maze, pumpkin bowling, horseshoes, corn hole games and more. Free hot dog lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pie auction benefiting Pullman resident Kaden Olsen and his family.
Phillips Farm Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Phillips Farm County Park, U.S. Highway 95, Moscow. Live music, apple cider pressing, horse-drawn wagon rides by Milt Moore, Washington State University Birds of Prey, Schitsu’umsh (Coeur d’Alene) Culture, a native pollinator workshop and nature activities for children. Free.
WSU Fall Harvest Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., WSU Eggert Family Organic Farm, Animal Science Road, Pullman. Featuring u-pick pumpkins, a produce sale, family games, pumpkin pie, fresh apple cider and face painting. Pumpkins will include jack-o’-lanterns, pie pumpkins and specialty pumpkins of different colors.
History Presentation and Hike — 1 p.m., Rosalia Community Center, Whitman Ave., Rosalia. Presentation on the Spokane and Inland Empire Interurban electric railway. Guided hike on the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail to see concrete arch bridges and daylighted tunnel. Hike is two miles round trip.
Essential Oils workshop — 3-4 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Program on how to use Essential Oils during cold and flu season. Presented by Jana Eads. Free. Info: (541) 815-9803.
Veterans Fundraising Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m., Deary Community Center, 401 Line St., Deary. Hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3913. Homemade lasagna dinner, open mic, music and no-host bar. Cost: $10/adults, $5/children.
Washington Idaho Symphony concert — 7:30 p.m., Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Program celebrates American composers. Tickets: $25/general admission; $15/students; $10/youth 12-18; and free/children 11 and younger. Info: wa-idsymphony.org or (208) 874-4162.
Pink Floyd tribute — 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Portland band Pigs on the Wing performing. Tickets: $20, brownpapertickets.com.