TODAY 1.30
Foley Institute’s Pizza and Politics Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Carlos Gil, emeritus professor at the University of Washington, to discuss “Moving to America: From Mexico to Mexican-American.”
Sleep Research on School Start Times — 5-6:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presentation by sleep scientist Dr. Horacio de la Iglesia on effects of school start times on student health and performance. Free. Seating limited.
Master of Fine Arts Faculty Sneak Peek — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Reading debut of new works by University of Idaho creative writing faculty.
Stand Up Comedy — 7:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Touring comedian Phillip Kopczynski. Harry J. Riley opening. Tickets: bit.ly/2FUDYKk.
FRIDAY 1.31
Happy Hour With Pullman Co-op — 4-7 p.m.,Three Forks Bike & Brew, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G, Pullman. Community members can ask questions, share feedback and become a founding co-op member.
SATURDAY 2.1
Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Baked items, crafts, knit items, produce, frozen local meats and more.
Free Community Yoga Class — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow.
Cruise the World — 1 a.m. to 4 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Student performances and demonstrations by international students at the University of Idaho. Food and drink available by purchase. Free admission.