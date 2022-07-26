Today

Summer family Matinee — 1-3 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $3 general admission. Showing “Shrek” (PG, 2001) today and tomorrow.

Cooling Station at Inland Oasis — 1-5 p.m. Inland Oasis community room, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Hours are subject to change based on volunteer availability. Masks, personal snacks and drinks are encouraged. No pets because the space is a food distribution site.

Tags

Recommended for you