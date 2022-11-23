Today

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway — 1-5 p.m. Pullman City Hall Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, Pullman. Free moderately shelf-stable meals for anyone and food drive. All leftovers donated to WSU Cougars Food Pantry. More information at bit.ly/3TV8OpU.

Director Social Hour — 4:30-6:00 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. A social hour with library Director Cody Allen. Snacks and hot drinks provided.

