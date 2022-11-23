Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway — 1-5 p.m. Pullman City Hall Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, Pullman. Free moderately shelf-stable meals for anyone and food drive. All leftovers donated to WSU Cougars Food Pantry. More information at bit.ly/3TV8OpU.
Director Social Hour — 4:30-6:00 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. A social hour with library Director Cody Allen. Snacks and hot drinks provided.
Animation Show of Shows — 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Nationwide tour comprised of 10 films in its 22nd edition. bit.ly/KenworthyShowofShows.
Palouse Turkey Trot — 8 a.m. Palouse Library, 120 E. Main St., Palouse. Support the library, enjoy free coffee and doughnuts provided by Palouse Family Foods and the Palouse Federated Church. More information at whitcolib.org.
Black Hole Friday — 10 a.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Ct., Pullman. Hands-on experiments, crafts and a story time about Black Holes. All activities are free with admission.
Old Time Fiddle Tune Jam — 4-6 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., Moscow. Open acoustic jam for fiddles, guitars, banjos and mandolins.
“Keiko Hara: The Poetics of Space, Four Decades of Paintings and Prints” — Through Dec. 10. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition chronicling Hara’s woodblock printmaking.
McConnell Mansion-inspired Art — Through Dec. 16. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society.