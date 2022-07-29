Cooling Station at Inland Oasis — 1-5 p.m. Inland Oasis community room, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Hours are subject to change based on volunteer availability. Masks, personal snacks and drinks are encouraged. No pets because the space is a food distribution site.
Movies in the Park — 9 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Movies start at dusk. Free showing of “Sing 2” (PG, 2021). Presented by Pullman Parks and Recreation.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main Street, Moscow. Agricultural products — meat, cheese, wine — handmade goods and original recipe cuisine.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by residents.
Palouse Music Festival — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hayton-Greene Park, Palouse. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for youths ages 6 to 16 and free for youths under five. Live music, arts and craft vendors, nonprofit organizations and food vendors.
Meet and Greet the Candidates — 12:30 p.m. Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., Potlatch. 5 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. Latah County Democrats will have a meet and greet with district and county candidates. Free pizza and conversation.
Late July Festival — 4-10 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Live music, beer tasting, food trucks and more. Free for general entry, cost is $15 for four tasting tokens and event pint glass.
“Inland Northwest Immigrants: Newcomers to Latah County” — Through Aug. 31. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Explores the lives of German, Irish, and Swedish immigrant families.
Ice Cream Social — 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Free ice cream and toppings, live demonstrations, horse and wagon rides and live music. Hosted by the Latah County Historical Society.