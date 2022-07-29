Today

Cooling Station at Inland Oasis — 1-5 p.m. Inland Oasis community room, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Hours are subject to change based on volunteer availability. Masks, personal snacks and drinks are encouraged. No pets because the space is a food distribution site.

Movies in the Park — 9 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Movies start at dusk. Free showing of “Sing 2” (PG, 2021). Presented by Pullman Parks and Recreation.

