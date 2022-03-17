Today
“Images of Rail: Camas Prairie Railroad”: 7 p.m. today at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Join authors of “Images of Rail: Camas Prairie Railroad,” Robert Perret and Amy Thompson, as they discuss their book and the history of the railroad. The event is free and open to the public.
Moscow Artwalk: 4-8 p.m. downtown Moscow. Visit any of the six participating locations for a variety of food, art and music. Participants are encouraged to follow COVID-19 guidelines at the host locations. For a complete list of participating locations, go to bit.ly/3Ig5dwK.
St. Patrick’s Day at Bucer’s: 7-9 p.m. Bucer’s Coffeehouse & Pub, 201 S. Main St., in Moscow. Live Irish music from Dan Maher, grilled reuben sandwich on homemade rye bread, Guinness Chocolate cake and an extended happy hour until 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Cherry Sisters Revival: 7-9 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Friday at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, in Uniontown. Celebrate St. Patrick’s weekend with The Cherry Sisters. Tickets are $15 and available at the door only. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase. For more information, visit artisanbarn.org.
Live music at Bucer’s: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Bucer’s Coffeehouse & Pub, 201 S. Main St., Jon & Rand Band. Live music with everyone’s favorite vintage songs.
Saturday
Kitten Shower: 1-5 p.m. Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 Old Moscow Road, in Pullman. An afternoon of games, snacks and cats for the whole family. Entry fee is a suggested donation of $5 or something off the donation list. For more information, visit the Whitman County Humane Society Facebook page.
Potlatch Distinguished Young Women: 6 p.m. Potlatch High School Gym, 130 Sixth St., in Potlatch. Three students will be competing. The theme is “Do Life Big” and admission is $10 for general public and $5 for kindergarten through 12th grade.
Open Mic Night: 7 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., in Palouse. Masks required. Musicians can sign up from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, refreshments will be provided by the Palouse Caboose.
Sunday
Potlatch Knights of Columbus Breakfast Feed: 7-11 a.m. Potlatch Elementary School Cafeteria, 510 Elm St., in Potlatch. Tickets are $9 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and children 5 and younger get in free. All-you-can-eat sausage, pancakes and eggs.
Potlatch Gun Show: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potlatch Elementary School, 510 Elm St. Tickets are $6.