Saturday Morning Cartoons — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 13, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Kid-friendly animated shorts play during the Moscow Farmers Market.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original-recipe cuisine. Music by Palouse Forro from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 8, Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
Colfax 150 — Full day of activities start at 9:30 a.m. with a fountain rededication at Eells Park, Colfax. Then visit the mural dedication and yarn bombing and see the children’s parade. For a complete list of events, visit explorecolfax.com/colfax150summerfestival.
Corks n’ Caps — 5-10 p.m. Schmuck Park, in Colfax. Live music from Chance McKinney and Diamond Joe, cornhole tournament and tastings. The event is for those 21 and older. Tickets available online at givebutter.com/corksncaps.
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteers will be available to help repair items like clothing, books, small appliances and jewelry. Refreshments will be provided. Masks are optional.
Guided Qigong Meditation — 2 p.m. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. Meggan Baumgartner of Healing Point Asian Medicine to lead meditation. No experience is necessary. Something comfortable to sit on is recommended. For information visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activities.
Idaho Food Bank Distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free food boxes, no documentation required. More information at idahofoodbank.org/northcentral.
Reptile Man at Neill Public Library — 6 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Avenue, Pullman. Live performance from Scott Peterson, Reptile Man.
“The Music Man” — 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Cost: $10. Bringing chairs or blankets encouraged for outdoor seating. Troycommunitytheatre.com.