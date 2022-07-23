Today

Saturday Morning Cartoons — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 13, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Kid-friendly animated shorts play during the Moscow Farmers Market.

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original-recipe cuisine. Music by Palouse Forro from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

