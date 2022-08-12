Wapiti Days — Today through Sunday at the Elk Saloon, 114 Main St., Bovill. Games, wild game covered-dish dinner (bring your favorite wild game meal to share) and music.
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club to give updates on the ski season and upcoming plans. Live music from Yellow Dog Flats.
Genesee Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. across Genesee. Maps available at 117 W. Chestnut St., in Genesee. Furniture, shop tools, camping-fishing-hunting supplies and more. Resident Hailee Zollman will have a lemonade stand at 356 East Valley View, in Genesee to raise money for research at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Moscow. Celebrate National Farmers Market Week from 9-11 a.m. with a prize basket drawing and dance party. Local produce, meats, crafts, food.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
Customer Appreciation Day — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moscow Building Supply, 760 N. Main St., Moscow or Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Drive, Pullman. Free barbecue lunch to customers.
Moscow Mountain Music Fest — Noon to 11 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Live music, food, beer and lawn games. Tickets are $25, available online at moscowmountainmusicfest.com.
Mussel sniffing dog at Garfield Library — Noon Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Join Fin and his handler, Nick Knauss, to learn about aquatic invasive species and how to avoid the spread.
Kids on the Trail — 2-3 p.m. Judy’s Trail, across from Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Palouse Land Trust and Idaho Firewise to learn about macroinvertebrate activities and forestry health.
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 4. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local farmers and artisans, beer garden, food vendors and music.
Summer Storytime series — 10 a.m. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Stories, movement and crafts for toddlers to school aged kids.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. through Oct. 12. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fresh farm products, prepared foods and handmade arts and crafts.
Latah Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 28 WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. ADA accessible and pet- and family-friendly.