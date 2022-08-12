Today

Wapiti Days — Today through Sunday at the Elk Saloon, 114 Main St., Bovill. Games, wild game covered-dish dinner (bring your favorite wild game meal to share) and music.

Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club to give updates on the ski season and upcoming plans. Live music from Yellow Dog Flats.

Recommended for you