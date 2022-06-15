Today
Storytime with Mayor Johnson — 10:30 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Join Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson for a storytime. For more events, visit neill-lib.org.
Common Tone Music Festival — 6-9 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., No. 130, Moscow. The young composer’s program, live performances. For more information, visit bit.ly/3tALXFT.
Suds with a Scholar — 6 p.m. Latah County Fair Office, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Latah County Historical Society welcomes Gary Strong to discuss “Life in Potlatch.” $12 for general public, $10 for society members. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs.
Free Yoga — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hyperspud Sports, 402 S. Main St., Moscow. Bring mat and water bottle. Open to beginners and intermediate levels. Taught by Stephanie Frost. Space is limited.
Thursday
Moscow Artwalk Finale — 4-8 p.m. Various Moscow locations. Live music, food trucks and performance art. For a complete list of participants, visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Music at the Kenworthy — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. A trio of musicians will play under the marquee followed by a 7:30 p.m. showing of “This is Spinal Tap.”
Common Tone Music Festival — 6-9 p.m. Paradise Creek Brewery, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, Pullman. For more information, visit bit.ly/3tALXFT.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Jill Freuden to perform. Specials at Rico’s Pub and Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream. Mela Catering open at new location nearby.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn on the University of Idaho campus. “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Free. Attendees encouraged to bring seats, blankets and snacks.
Friday
Canine Tips, Tricks and Training — 2-3 p.m. Schmuck Park in Colfax. Join the team from Tail Waggin’ Adventures for dog related information. If the weather is bad, the event will be moved to the Colfax Library. For more information visit whitcolib.org.
Common Tones Music Festival — 6-9 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Join TORCH Collective artists for new music from composers.
“Every Brilliant Thing” — 7:30 p.m. The Forge Theatre, on the University of Idaho campus. Cost is $5 to $25. Tickets available online at bit.ly/3MPf271.
Saturday
Viola Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. A community wide yard sale and flea market.
Common Tone Music Festival — 2-9 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. An all-day festival celebrating art, music and community.
Sunday
Breakfast Social for Sojourners’ Alliance — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 1912 Centre, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost is $10, children younger than 5 are free. The Friends of Sojourners’ to serve potato-egg casserole, muffins, bagels, coffee and tea.