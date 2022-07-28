Extreme Science with Radical Rick — 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., in Moscow.
End of Summer Tie Dye Party — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., in Genesee. Celebrate the end of summer by tie-dyeing your own piece.
Cooling Station at Inland Oasis — 1-7 p.m. Inland Oasis community room, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Hours are subject to change based on volunteer availability. Masks, personal snacks and drinks are encouraged. No pets because the space is a food distribution site.
Summer reading finale — 6 p.m. Reaney Park, Pullman. Celebrate the end of the summer reading program, live music, free snow cones, bouncy obstacle course and lawn games. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic.
“The Music Man” — 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Cost: $10. Bringing chairs or blankets encouraged for outdoor seating. Troycommunitytheatre.com.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Main Street and Pine Street, Pullman. Free live music from Jill Frueden and Ray Wallace. Attendees encouraged to bring their own chair.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho Moscow Campus. Free. “Back to the Future” (PG, 1985). Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seats and snacks.
Cooling Station at Inland Oasis — 1-5 p.m. Inland Oasis community room, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Hours are subject to change based on volunteer availability. Masks, personal snacks and drinks are encouraged. No pets because the space is a food distribution site.
Movies in the Park — 9 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Movies start at dusk. Free showing of “Sing 2” (PG, 2021). Presented by Pullman Parks and Recreation.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main Street, Moscow. Agricultural products — meat, cheese, wine — handmade goods and original recipe cuisine.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by residents.
Palouse Music Festival — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hayton-Greene Park, Palouse. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for youths ages 6 to 16 and free for youths under five. Live music, arts and craft vendors, nonprofit organizations and food vendors.
Meet and Greet the Candidates — 12:30 p.m. Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., Potlatch. 5 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. Latah County Democrats will have a meet and greet with district and county candidates. Free pizza and conversation.
Cooling Station at Inland Oasis — 1-3 p.m. Inland Oasis community room, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Hours are subject to change based on volunteer availability. Masks, personal snacks and drinks are encouraged. No pets because the space is a food distribution site.
Late July Festival — 4-10 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Live music, beer tasting, food trucks and more. Free for general entry, cost is $15 for four tasting tokens and event pint glass.
Ice Cream Social — 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Free ice cream and toppings, live demonstrations, horse and wagon rides and live music. Hosted by the Latah County Historical Society.