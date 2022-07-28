Today

Extreme Science with Radical Rick — 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., in Moscow.

End of Summer Tie Dye Party — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., in Genesee. Celebrate the end of summer by tie-dyeing your own piece.

