Wednesday
Today
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 4. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local farmers and artisans, beer garden, food vendors and music.
Wednesday
Summer Storytime series — 10 a.m. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Stories, movement and crafts for toddlers to school-age children.
College Application Workshop — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 312 E. Third St., Moscow. Palouse Pathways will have a free workshop for high school students to learn tips on the college application process. More information at palousepathways.org.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. through Oct. 12. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fresh farm products, prepared foods and handmade arts and crafts.
Latah Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 28 WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. ADA accessible and pet and family friendly.
Thursday
Palouse People Lecture series — 7 p.m. in the Freight Room, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Join local historian Kathy Meyer for a talk titled “Stuff Yourself for Only a Dime: The Northern Pacific’s Great Big Baked Potato.” Reserve a seat by emailing pullmandepot.events@gmail.com.
Friday
National Lentil Festival — 5 p.m. at Spring Street and Reaney Park, Pullman. Lentil Festival kick-off events. Full schedule available online at lentilfest.com/schedule-of-events.
Pullman Depot Heritage Center Open House — 7-8:30 p.m. Pullman Depot, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. New exhibits will be on display including demonstration trains.
