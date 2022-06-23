This story has been updated from its original version to provide a correct time for the Music on Main event in Pullman.
Today
“The Legacy Lives on Through Their Art” — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bank Left Gallery and Bistro, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Exhibit showing the work of Terry Abraham and Nicole Taflinger, 54 years after their first showing together at WSU.
Eric Herman and Puppy Dog Dave — 10:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Fun songs for all ages with audience participation.
Appy Festival — 3-6 p.m. Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. Free. Live music, food, vendors, horse rides.
Reptile Man — 1 p.m. Genesee City Park and 3 p.m. Deary City Park. Zoologist and educator Scott Petersen of The Reptile Zoo will present live reptiles to teach the importance of all animals in nature.
Summer Reading Storytime Theatre — 3-4 p.m. Troy City Park. An interactive theatrical presentation from the Troy Theatre Company. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair for seating.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Local artists Jon and Rand Brand will be performing. Free.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus. Join the Department of Student Involvement for a screening of “Soul.”
Friday
Palouse Arts Council Artwalk — 1-5 p.m. Exhibits at the Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., in Palouse. Local artists on display at the center and in downtown businesses.
Rock Lake: Legends, Myths and Mysteries — 7 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., in St. John. Free.
Saturday
Art and Flowers — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Bank Left Gallery and Bistro, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Floral installation from local artists. Garden to table bakery from 9-11 a.m. and garden to table lunch noon-2 p.m. Reservations required for lunch. Visit bankleftgallery.com for more information.
Palouse Artwalk Artists Reception — 1-4 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., Palouse. Free.
Wine Expo — 4-8 p.m. Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Tickets $25 and available at latahcountyfair.com. A fundraiser for the Calam Temple of Shriners International, hosted by the Latah County Shrine Club. Live music, food and drinks.