Ongoing
Palouse Arts Council ArtWalk — June 16-26. Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main St., Palouse. Artwork at downtown businesses and community center. Presented by the Palouse Arts Council.
Today
Canine Tips, Tricks and Training — 2-3 p.m. Schmuck Park in Colfax. Join the team from Tail Waggin’ Adventures for dog related information. In the event of inclement weather, the class will be moved to the Colfax Library. For more information, visit whitcolib.org.
Common Tones Music Festival — 6-9 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Join TORCH Collective artists for new music from composers.
“Every Brilliant Thing” — 7:30 p.m. The Forge Theatre, on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. Cost is $5 to $25. Tickets available online at bit.ly/3MPf271.
Saturday
Gladish Annual Yard Sale — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Individuals and nonprofits in one place. More information at gladishcommunity.org/yard-sale.
Viola Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. A communitywide yard sale and flea market.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Food products, handmade goods and original recipe cuisine.
Paw-louse 5k Fun Run and Walk — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lawn in front of Intermodal Transit Center, 1006 Railroad St., Moscow. Cost: $20. Benefits the Humane Society of the Palouse. Day of registration: 8 a.m. on the Transit Center lawn.
Common Tone Music Festival — 2-9 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. An all-day festival celebrating art, music and community.
Rockin’ the Ridge — 4-10 p.m. Burnt Ridge Bed and Breakfast, 1070 Burnt Ridge Road, Troy. Cost: $20. Bands start at 4 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Family Friendly. Food and beer available for purchase.
Books and Brews — 5-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Meet and greet with local authors. Beverages by Hunga Dunga Brewing Company; nonalcoholic options available. Palouse Writers Guild annual writing contest winners announced at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
Breakfast Social for Sojourners’ Alliance — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 1912 Centre, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost is $10, children younger than 5 are free. The Friends of Sojourners’ to serve potato-egg casserole, muffins, bagels, coffee and tea.
Moscow Juneteenth — 1-4 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main street, Moscow. Featuring speaker Mario Pile, presented by Moscow Human Rights Commission, UI Black and African-American Cultural Center and UI Africana Studies Program.
Monday
Adult summer reading: Island spice blend — 6 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Ingredients, instructions and tools for making Hawaiian barbecue or Jamaican jerk spice blend.