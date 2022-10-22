Pullman Depot Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Use the Whitman Street entrance. All proceeds go to the depot.
Pumpkin Hunt — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spring Valley Family Tree Farm, 1039 Spring Valley Road, Troy. Cost: $6 per pumpkin, $2 to $3 per activity. Hayrides, straw bale maze, fresh-squeezed apple cider, pumpkin bars, pumpkin donuts.
Holiday Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothford Road, Viola. Features art from watercolor artist Andy Sewell and local photographer Brett Hogaboam. Variety of other handcrafted items.
Pop-up exhibit at Little Pink House Gallery — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. New pop-up exhibit titled “#paintpaint,” for more information visit littlepinkhousegallery.com.
Student-Built Home Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lupine Flats Open House, 442 E. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Celebrating the first house designed and built by University of Idaho College of Art and Architecture students on Moscow Affordable Housing Trust land. Will be sold to income-qualified buyers through the Community Land Trust model.
Howl-o-ween — 1-5 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $10 per dog. Whitman County Humane Society fundraiser with dog costume party, dog trick or treating, contests, photos for $5 donation. Dogs must be on a leash and dog friendly.
Cameron Lutheran Church Turkey Dinner — 5 p.m. 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick. Cost: $15 for adults; $10 for children 6-12; children younger than 6 are free. Turkey dinner and auction to benefit local and national charities.
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m. in downtown Palouse. Open to all 12 and older. Tickets are $35. Cash only. Two haunted houses, zombie walk and more. More information at visitpalouse.com/haunted-palouse.
The Haunted Lodge — 7-11 p.m. Moscow Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Opening night. Cost: $5 or $3 with a food donation. All food donations given to the food bank, all pet food to the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Pumpkin Hunt — Noon to 4 p.m. Spring Valley Family Tree Farm, 1039 Spring Valley Road, Troy. Cost: $6 per pumpkin, $2 to $3 per activity. Hayrides, straw bale maze, fresh squeezed apple cider, pumpkin bars, pumpkin donuts.
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteer experts help repair books, bicycles, clothing, textiles, jewelry and small appliances. Light refreshments provided. Attendees bring their own items at their own risk with no guarantee of repairs.
Food Bank Distribution — 10 a.m. until boxes are gone, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Idaho Foodbank to give out boxes of produce, frozen meats, diary and dry goods. No documentation required.
Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Room 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University Campus. A conversation with Washington’s fifth district Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers. Pizza and soft drinks provided.
Candidate meet and greet — 5-6 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Meet and Greet for Trish Carter-Goodheart, candidate for Idaho House of Representatives. Light refreshments provided.
Drug Awareness Presentation — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Moscow High School Auditorium, 402 E. Fifth St., in Moscow. A presentation on current drug trends open to community members.