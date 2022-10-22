Today

Pullman Depot Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Use the Whitman Street entrance. All proceeds go to the depot.

Pumpkin Hunt — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spring Valley Family Tree Farm, 1039 Spring Valley Road, Troy. Cost: $6 per pumpkin, $2 to $3 per activity. Hayrides, straw bale maze, fresh-squeezed apple cider, pumpkin bars, pumpkin donuts.

