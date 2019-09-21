TODAY 9.21
Bike and Bird — 7-9 a.m., Pullman Trailhead, Bill Chipman Palouse Trail, 1400 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Hosted by Pedal the Palouse. Presented by Palouse Conservation District and the Palouse Audobon Society. For more information or to RSVP, visit palousecd.eventbrite.com.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 10 a.m., Bill Chipman Palouse Trailhead, Pullman. Register online at alz.org/walk or call 1 (800) 272-3900.
“Same Time Next Year” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Broadway comedy. For more information or to make reservations, call (509) 334-0750.
SUNDAY 9.22
Courageous Kids Climbing — 9-11 a.m., Student Recreation Center, WSU campus, Pullman. For children with physical or developmental special needs. For more infomation, contact Jeff Riechmann at courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.
Solar System Sensation — 5 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Admission: $5, cash or check only.
MONDAY 9.23
“Risk: Another Four-Letter Word I Learned in School” — 5-6 p.m., Todd 130, Carson College of Business, 300 NE College Ave., Pullman. Bob Brandkamp, risk manager for Avista Corp., presenting. Walton Lecture. Free.
Eat Local Farm Tour — 5:30 p.m., Hands and Hearts Farm, 3293 Foothill Road, Moscow. Part of Eat Local Month.
Autumn Equinox Guided Hike — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idlers Rest Road, Moscow. All ages and pets welcome. For more information, visit bit.ly/2lXtxz0.
“3 Steps to Incredible Health” — 6-8 p.m., Art Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Video presentation by Dr. Joel Furhman. Free.
Inland Harmony Chorus Open House — 6:30-9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 648 Ash Ave., Genesee. For more information, call Meg Foltz at (208) 874-3349.
“Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Documentary and discussion. For more information, call Pat Rathmann at (208) 882-8262.
“Seeking Suffrage: The Pursuit of Women’s Right to Vote Worldwide” — 7 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Historian Karen Offen speaking. Free.