TODAY 9.18
“Rural America, Then and Now: How Persistent Change Shapes Communities” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. Discussion by Dulce Kersting-Lark, executive director of the Latah County Historical Society.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live music. Locally grown food and products for purchase.
Reclaim Idaho ballot Initiative Tour — 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. “Invest in Idaho.” For more information, contact Rebecca Schroeder at rebeccaschroeder4idaho@gmail.com or (208) 660-9038.
Nez Perce Native People — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Troy Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presented by J.R. Spencer. History, traditional music, language and life ways of the Nez Perce. Hosted by Troy Historical Society and Nez Perce County Historical Society. Free.
“Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by Moscow Food Co-op.
THURSDAY 9.19
Cooking Matters at the Store — 1-3 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Healthy shopping on a budget, understanding food labels, comparing unit prices and sticking to a budget. RSVP with Jannelle Zenner at (208) 746-2288 or jzenner@idahofoodbank.org. For more information, call the Latah County Library at (208) 882-3925, ext. 115.
Eat Local Farm Tour — 3 p.m., WSU Organic Farm, Animal Science Road, Pullman. Part of Eat Local Month.
Pathway Tour — 5:30 p.m., Intermodal Transit Center, 1006 Railroad St., Moscow. Free parking at UI Blue Lot 60. Hosted by Moscow Pathways Commission. Tour Moscow pathways. Light refreshments.
Music on Main Oktoberfest — 6-8 p.m., High Street Plaza, downtown Pullman. Brats, beer and live music. Presented by Pullman Chamber of Commerce, Waddell and Reed, Paradise Creek Brewery and Auf Gehts German Band.
“Women, Equality and Peace” — 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Joy Winning, president of Frank E. Balmer Toastmaster’s club, will speak. Free.
FRIDAY 9.20
“Today and Tomorrow: Our UI Athletic Programs” — Noon, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. UI Athletic Director Terry Gawlik speaking. Free seating.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony — 2 p.m., Shattuck Amphitheater, UI campus, Moscow. Hosted by the university’s Navy, Army and Air Force ROTC units. Capt. Kendrick H. Passey guest speaker. Free.
Salsa Night — 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Annalise Nielson and Daniel Reiss instructing. Open to all ages and experience levels. No partner required. $5 cover charge.